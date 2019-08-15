Any aggression to receive crushing respond: deputy FM

He made the remarks in a meeting with Abdul Kharis Almasyhari, head of foreign policy commission of Indonesian Parliament.

Welcoming comprehensive expansion of ties with Indonesia Araghchi said, “Strengthening of Iran’s military power is deterrent and is not against any other country.”

Iranian diplomat added, “While Iran has not waged war against any other country in its contemporary history, it will not hesitate for a moment to respond harshly and quickly to any aggressor.”

Touching upon baseless claims of the US on Iran’s nuclear activities, Araghchi said, “Based on religious verdict of the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran we are against any mass destruction weapon but we will develop our indigenous peaceful nuclear activity and technology.”

He went on to say, “The US sanctions on Iran are illegal and contrary to the essence of humanity, but we are going to change this threat to an opportunity.”

Indonesian official for his part hailed Iran’s self-sufficiency and independence.

He also said that Indonesia is ready to boost its parliamentary cooperation with Iran as well as cooperation to fight extremism and terrorism.

