Rouhani calls Tehran-Baku ties friendly, growing

In a phone conversation with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday, Rouhani offered congratulations on Eid al-Adha. He said that “fortunately we are seeing positive progress in bilateral cooperation as a result of efforts of the two countries’ officials.”

Rouhani said that exchange of diplomats and ministers bear influential results in expanding bilateral relations, hoping that the aims of signed agreements would be achieved as soon as possible.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan has always been a friend and brother country and surely, this friendship and brotherhood among the two nations will improve more than ever.”

The Azeri President, for his part, congratulated the Iranian government and nation over Eid al-Adha and said that ties between Iran and Azerbaijan has had a growing trend. He noted that this progress is the result of continuous and friendly efforts of officials both in Tehran and Baku.

He hoped to see Rouhani in the near future.

The Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff for communications and information, Parviz Esmaeili said Tuesday that a summit between the presidents of Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan which was scheduled for Wednesday in Russia’s Sochi has been postponed due to technical reasons.

On Monday, First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri met and held talks with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov on the sidelines of the first Caspian Economic Forum underway in Turkmenistan's Awaza. Jahangiri stressed in the meeting that Iran sees no barriers to Iran-Azerbaijan relationship.

