11 August 2019 - 12:50

VP Jahangiri to attend 1st Caspian Economic Forum

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri will leave Tehran for Turkmenistan on Sunday to attend the 1st edition of Caspian Economic Forum.

The 2019 Caspian Economic Forum kicks off today in Turkmenbashy city, with littoral states’ government representatives, business persons, academics and some international bodies in attendance.

Issues related to the development of economic cooperation within the Caspian region will be considered in the framework of the Forum.

Agenda includes the creation of conditions for large-scale projects, discussions on the role of the economy of the Caspian region on the global level, investment attractiveness in oil and gas, energy, transport, trade, agro-industrial, tourism and other sectors of the economy of the Caspian states that possess mutual interest, Trend reported.

The first Caspian Economic Forum will give an extra impetus to cooperation in spheres of trade, investment and tourism, which will promote turning of the Caspian Region into one of the largest global transportation and transit hubs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier, according to Tass.

