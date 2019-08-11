VP Amiri defends JCPOA against criticisms, says deal not dead yet

Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs Hossein-Ali Amiri made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting of Administrative Council of northern province of Mazandaran.

Amiri said while the international community was against Iran in 2013, the Iran nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed with the 5+1 countries in 2015 corrected Iran’s image in the international community.

The vice president referred to the insistence of other countries such as France on staying in the deal, adding that after the JCPOA no one could say that Iranians were seeking adventurism.

He added the JCPOA proved that Iranians were a role model for other nations in observing codes of ethics.

The JCPOA put an end to the propaganda against Iran and Iranophobia on the international level, he said, adding that the western countries sought to rally the international community against the country through taking Iran’s nuclear case to the UN.

The Iranian vice president further said that the JCPOA is not dead and is still alive even after Iran’s countermeasures to reduce its commitments in the face of lack of action on the part of other signatories to the deal to live up to their obligations. He pointed out that the Iran nuclear deal is still one of the most credible international documents.

Amiri further said the US approach towards Iran looks to be different now after seeing the Iranian people’s resistance against the pressures.

