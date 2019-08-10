France says 'needs no permission' for Iran dialogue after Trump swipe

"On Iran, France speaks with complete sovereignty. It is working hard for peace and security in the region, it is working to facilitate a de-escalation in tensions and it needs no permission to do so," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement, according to France24.

In a tweet Thursday, Trump claimed that Iranian officials want "desperately to talk to the US, but are given mixed signals from all of those purporting to represent us, including President Macron of France."

"I know Emmanuel means well, as do all others, but nobody speaks for the United States but the United States itself. No one is authorized in any way, shape, or form, to represent us!" Trump said.

The French forieng minister went on to add that his country “is true to the Vienna Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), which blocks nuclear proliferation. It is true to its signature, as are the other signatories of the JCPoA, apart from the United States, and firmly asks Iran to resume compliance with its obligations.”

Trump pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran which had been lifted under the agreement. A year later, and in the face of any practical measures from the European sides of the JCPOA, Iran announced measures to reduce its commitments to the agreement. Tehran stressed that the cuts are reversible the moment the other sides to the deal begin living up to their own commitments by safeguarding Iran’s economic interests in the face of US sanctions.

Le Drian further noted in the statement that “the heightened tensions require political initiatives to restore the conditions for dialogue. That is what President Macron is doing, in full transparency with our partners and first and foremost with the European JCPoA signatories.”

“He [Macron] is of course keeping the US authorities informed. All efforts must be brought together to avoid this conflictual situation becoming a dangerous confrontation,” he added.

On Tuesday, the Al-Monitor news site reported that Macron had invited President Rouhani to attend the G7 summit in France on August 24-26 to meet with Trump. The report, which cited two unidentified sources, said Rouhani had declined to attend or send a representative.

The French presidency has denied the report, saying Macron never put forward any such proposal.

During the most recent telephone conversation between the Iranian and French presidents, Rouhani had said Iran was open to new proposals for finding a solution on the current situation of the JCPOA, adding, however, that Tehran views a restored interaction with the world on banking issues and oil exports as the “most fundamental” of its economic rights.

MNA/IRN83431446