China continues oil imports from Iran to show independence from US sanctions: report

A report by Zionist Israeli the 'Jerusalem Post' newspaper, China has charted somewhat of a middle path when it comes to Iran – on the one hand, it has reduced oil purchases substantially, but, on the other hand, it continues to purchase enough oil to display independence from US sanctions and to maintain Iran’s economic stability.

The Zionist paper adds that the bottom line is Iran has just enough oil sales to resist US pressure to change the 2015 JCPOA while it is reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal and could increase uranium enrichment to defy US pressures.

According to data released by Iranian customs, China imported about 494,000 barrels a day of Iranian crude in the first five months of this year, compared with more than 660,000 barrels a day in the same period in 2018.

Iran stresses that it will continue oil exports despite all pressures. Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia said in early May that Iran has mobilized all its resources to sell oil in a 'grey market', to circumvent illegitimate US sanctions against the country.

KI/PR