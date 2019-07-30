Iranian students win 4 medals at Intl. Chemistry Olympiad

The 51st IChO was held in Paris where Iranian team consisted of Mostafa Moghimi won a gold medal, Ali Jahromi and Amir Reza Baheri, each received a silver medal, and Amir Ali Ahrabi won a bronze medal among participants from 80 countries.

The International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) is an annual competition for the world’s most talented chemistry students at the secondary school level. Nations around the world send a team of four students who are tested on their chemistry knowledge and skills in a five-hour laboratory practical exam and a five-hour written theoretical examination that are held on separate days with the practical examination usually being before the theoretical examination.

Iranian students, including Behzad Saiedi, Arshia Khademi, Mehdi Jafarzadeh and Mohammad Hassan Sharifnia managed to grab 4 silver medals in the 50th edition IChO which was held on July 2018 and jointly hosted by Slovakia’s Bratislava and Czech Republic’s Prague.

The 52nd IChO will be held in July 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey.

