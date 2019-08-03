Iran develops synthetic bones by 3D-printing

Mohammad Aghajani said in a press conference that this 10-year-long study has two important results; first, a biomaterial was produced in the course of research which is a combination of ceramic and polymer, is identical to natural bone structure and can be used in 3d-printers. And the second achievement is the know-how to manufacture the required 3d-printers which was obtained through cooperation with several universities of technology across the country, he added.

To treat the patients using this technology, Aghajani continues, they need first to undergo some medical imaging so that engineers would be able to extract the detailed information and design the exact dimensions of the needed bone. Then, it will be printed and implanted in the patient’s body, he noted.

Up to now, five patients suffering from maxillofacial injuries and also another patient having foot problems have been treated using this technology and results of their surgeries are fully satisfying, he added.

