Iran, Russia hold high-profile talks on recent developments in northern Syria

Russia's Special Envoy on Syrian Affairs Alexander Lavrentiev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Vershinin and accompanying delegation visited Senior Assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs and also Iran’s senior negotiator in Yemeni and Syrian Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji in Tehran late on Wed. and talked about the latest developments in Syria and Yemen.

In this meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest situation in northeastern Syria and Turkish military operations in this Arab country.

The two sides also stressed the need to maintain unity, territorial integrity, independence and national sovereignty of Syria and called for an immediate end to Turkish offensive in Syria.

The two sides also reviewed developments on ‘Astana Peace Process’ as well as the issue of setting up Constitutional Committee and emphasized that the future of Syria is up to its own people to decide without any foreign intervention.

Iran’s top negotiator on Syrian and Yemeni Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershini discussed about the latest developments in Yemen and called for an immediate end to Yemen crisis.

