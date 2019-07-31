  1. Politics
Ayt. Khamenei reacts to Bahraini Al-Khalifa regime’s execution of two activists

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – The Twitter account of the institute for preserving and publishing the books by Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei has posted a tweet in Arabic language to react to the Bahrain regime’s recent move in executing two young activists.

“The oppression and cruelty will not last long, and the decision and will of the justice-seeking nations will eventually prevail,” Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a tweet in Arabic language, according to the Twitter account of the institute for preserving and publishing the books by Ayatollah Khamenei.

On July 27, Bahrain executed two pro-democracy activists (Ahmad al-Malali, 24, and Ali Hakim al-Arab, 25,) on two separate cases, defying widespread calls to commute the death sentences handed to the prisoners in an ‘unfair’ mass trial.

