Ayt. Khamenei reacts to Bahraini Al-Khalifa regime’s execution of two activists

“The oppression and cruelty will not last long, and the decision and will of the justice-seeking nations will eventually prevail,” Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a tweet in Arabic language, according to the Twitter account of the institute for preserving and publishing the books by Ayatollah Khamenei.

On July 27, Bahrain executed two pro-democracy activists (Ahmad al-Malali, 24, and Ali Hakim al-Arab, 25,) on two separate cases, defying widespread calls to commute the death sentences handed to the prisoners in an ‘unfair’ mass trial.

