Iran condemns execution of Bahraini protesters

In a statement late Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi pointed to the reports about the confession under duress and torture, the unfair trial of the executed protesters, and the international calls on Bahrain to halt the executions, saying, “The Bahraini government’s sectarian measure to execute the protesters reveals that the Bahraini government is still insisting on its wrong policy of suppression of protesters instead of choosing the path to rationality and trying to resolve the self-inflicted crisis through reconciliation with the people.”

The spokesman also touched on the documented evidence for and the Bahraini government’s record in employing extremist groups and the terrorist elements of al-Qaeda for eliminating the opposition figures, adding, “The execution of protesters on various pretexts is a continuation of the same previous approach, with the difference being that this time, the government has personally undertaken to carry out the policy of elimination of protesters instead of cooperating with the terrorist groups.”

“Intensification of security-policing approaches would not help settle the crisis in Bahrain,” he added.

Bahrain has executed three pro-democracy activists on two separate cases, defying widespread calls to commute the death sentences handed to the prisoners in an "unfair" mass trial.

Ahmad al-Malali, 24, and Ali Hakim al-Arab, 25, were executed at Jaw prison, south of the Bahraini capital Manama, on Friday.

The regime in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom carried out the death penalties despite fierce protests by the United Nations and several human rights groups.

