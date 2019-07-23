  1. Technology
Iran wins 6 medals at Intl. math Olympiad

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Iranian math students won six medals at the 60th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2019), which was held on 11-22 July in Bath, United Kingdom.

Iranian math geniuses won 6 colorful medals at IMO 2019 among 621 contestants from 112 countries.

The Iranian team consisted of Shayan Talaei, who won a gold medal, Ali Mirzaei Anari and Seyed Mohammad Mahdi Hatami, each received a silver medal, Faraz Ghahremany Kooreh, Amirabbas Mohammadi and Kian Shamsaei who won a bronze medal at the international competitions.

The IMO is the largest and most prestigious international Olympiad, having grown from the original seven countries to over a hundred. The 60th ceremony of IMO kicked off on July 11, and winners were announced yesterday.

