Iran’s rank of entrepreneurship index climbs 13 steps

He made the remarks on Tue. at the closing ceremony of International Entrepreneurship Week, held at the venue of the Ministry of Labor from Nov. 18-24, and said, “Iran’s rank of entrepreneurship index in the past year (ended Mar. 20, 2019) registered a 13-step rise in a way that this rank has been ameliorated and improved in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.”

He put the number of consultation centers launched for entrepreneurs in the country at 309 and added, “some 4,335 entrepreneurship companies used the consultation services of these centers last year (ended March 20, 2019).”

Recently, Digital Content Production Foundation has been launched by the private sector, he said, adding, “also, an entrepreneurship company was set up for the development of new technologies in the field of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and Block Chain."

MNA/FNA13980905000379