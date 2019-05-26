Envoy says British-Iranian chamber still active

In a tweet early Sunday, Iranian Ambassador to UK, Hamid Baeidinejad, rejected the BBC’s “scrambled and purposeful” report that the British-Iranian chamber of commerce in London has been shut down, and offered explanations to clear the misconception.

Baeidinejad explained that the chamber had rented an office in London for many years, but the contract ended last year, which required the chamber to look for a new office.

He added that the increase in rent prompted the chamber to come up with a solution to reduce expenses; therefore, the chamber decided to forgo the physical building and opt for a virtual/digital setup, and hire ICT technicians and rent conference halls when needed instead of having a permanent avenue.

Baeidinejad further noted that the recent changes do not mean that the office has been shut down or is decreasing its activities; rather the changes are in line with using modern technology to better manage costs.

“The board of directors, as well as the chairman of the chamber, Lord Lamont, all remain in their positions, and the chamber will continue its usual activities without any changes,” he added.

