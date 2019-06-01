UK’s Royal Mail resumes postal deliveries to Iran

Royal Mail announced this week that it has resumed postal services to Iran after over a month.

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Hamid Baeidinejad said, initially, the delayed parcels will be delivered to the customers so that the company could resume full cooperation with Iran just like in the past.

The UK-based company had confirmed suspending package delivery to Iran early April under the pretext of Washington’s unilateral sanctions against the country.

Following the decision, Iran discussed the matter with related British authorities and sent a letter of protest to the UK’s Foreign Office.

According to Baeidinejad, the company changed its decision to reject parcels to Iran after Tehran threatened to sue the company.

