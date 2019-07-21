Biography of Bijan Zamani

Bijan Zamani was born in Iran on April 1989. He graduated from Dr. Hessabi School in Tehran, Iran then moved to London, UK to continue his studies at Lansdowne College. Zamani taught himself how to develop and program before moving to the UK but he was not serious about it. After leaving Iran’s 56K internet speed behind, he was introduced to high speed broadband internet in the UK and everything seemed more exciting and serious. Zamani started building security forums, social networks and game servers.

He used his knowledge and started building Iranian startups because at that time there was a few people in this field in Iran. The situation led him to build his first Iranian startup in 2005. In 2007 he built the first Iranian web portal that later that year made him win “Website of the Year” award at the 1st Iran Web Festival and he was named among the top 20 under 20 entrepreneurs by Elmerooz Magazine. After college he attended London South Bank University to study Computer Engineering.

Being in a family of doctors helped Zamani to have a clear insight of the medical industry and its flaws which led him to think about studying Medicine and make something new out of these two different subjects. In 2011, Bijan Zamani founded his famous startup called MihanPezeshk. It is the first Iranian medical care appointment booking and consultant service that is being used by millions of Iranians. Zamani was a candidate later that year in the health category at the 4th Iran Web Festival but didn’t win the award. To achieve his goal, in 2014 he started studying for different medical schools entrance exam and a year later was accepted at a Medical University to study General Medicine.

Zamani had many clients and companies gathered in each chapter of his work in different countries that led him to build another startup for cover their needs. In 2019, Zamani founded DotPluto a digital marketing and development company which attracts international clients all over the world.

