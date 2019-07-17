  1. Politics
17 July 2019 - 20:44

Iran strongly slams attack on Turkish Consulate General staff in Erbil

Iran strongly slams attack on Turkish Consulate General staff in Erbil

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned the Wed. terrorist attack on staff of the Turkish Consulate General in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, which killed three people including a Turkish diplomat.

In a statement this afternoon, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned today's terrorist assault on the staff of the Turkish Consulate General in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, in which one diplomat and two other people were killed.

Mousavi extended sympathy to the government and people of Turkey, especially the families of the victims.

The spokesman also said "terrorism is a horrific phenomenon that has inflicted enormous damage on the countries of the region," adding "the only way to put an end to it is through collective efforts from the international community and halting the political, financial, military and ideological support to the terrorist groups.”

KI/4669572

News Code 147768
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News