Iran strongly slams attack on Turkish Consulate General staff in Erbil

In a statement this afternoon, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned today's terrorist assault on the staff of the Turkish Consulate General in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, in which one diplomat and two other people were killed.

Mousavi extended sympathy to the government and people of Turkey, especially the families of the victims.

The spokesman also said "terrorism is a horrific phenomenon that has inflicted enormous damage on the countries of the region," adding "the only way to put an end to it is through collective efforts from the international community and halting the political, financial, military and ideological support to the terrorist groups.”

