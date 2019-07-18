CBI gov. arrives in Ankara to hold banking, monetary talks

Leading a delegation of banking managers, Abdolnaser Hemmati left Tehran for Ankara on Thursday morning to meet with his Turkish counterpart.
TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) is now in the Turkish capital to hold mutual talks on expansion of banking and monetary cooperation.
Leading a delegation of banking managers, Abdolnaser Hemmati left Tehran for Ankara on Thursday morning to meet with his Turkish counterpart.
The two sides will confer on the development of bilateral banking and monetary ties.
