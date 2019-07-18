  1. Economy
18 July 2019 - 14:08

CBI gov. arrives in Ankara to hold banking, monetary talks

TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) is now in the Turkish capital to hold mutual talks on expansion of banking and monetary cooperation.

Leading a delegation of banking managers, Abdolnaser Hemmati left Tehran for Ankara on Thursday morning to meet with his Turkish counterpart. 

The two sides will confer on the development of bilateral banking and monetary ties.

