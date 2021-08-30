  1. Politics
Aug 30, 2021

Sec-Gen of PFLP-GC hails Iran for supporting Resistance Axis

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Secretary-General of Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command (PFLP-GC) hailed Iran's principled support for the Axis of Resistance in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.

Yesterday, the new Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met with leaders of Palestinian militant groups in Damascus.

During the meeting, which was attended by the Iranian Ambassador to Syria, Mehdi Sobhani, Hossein Amir Abdollahian reiterated Iran's support for the Palestinian people's struggle against the Zionist occupiers.

Thanks to this support, the struggle of the Palestinian people will continue until they achieve their own rights, said  Secretary-General of Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command, after his meeting with the Iranian top diplomat.

Talal Naji added, "Were it not for the principled support and positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the victories of the Axis of Resistance in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen would not have happened today."

