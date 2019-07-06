UT Basij calls on foreign ministry to follow up on issue of Sheikh Zakzaky

In a statement on Saturday, the Baisij department of Tehran University called on the foreign ministry to follow up on the issue of the top Nigerian Shia cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky who leads Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and has been held in detention since December 2015 in accordance with the Article 154 of the Iranian Constitution.

The Baisji students have called for a meeting with Foreign Minister Zarif or any other senior diplomat who is familiar with Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky’s case to report to them in details on the carried out actions in support of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and efforts to secure the immediate release of the top Nigerian Shia cleric.

Furthermore, in their statement, the Basiji students warned that Sheikh Zakzaky is in dire health condition which is threatening his life.

KI/4659331