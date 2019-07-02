Sheik Zakzaky needs urgent medical treatment as his lead poisoning deteriorates

Clinical toxicologist Seyyed Nader Mostafavi told Mehr correspondent on Tuesday that the top Nigerian Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky is suffering from multiple health problems, adding that his lead poisoning is deteriorating which needs urgent medical treatment.

Mostafavi said that according to the reports he received on Zakzaky’s health condition, he is suffering from lead poisoning, adding that “as his experiments show, in May, the level of lead in his blood was 170 while 20 days later, the figure reached 234.”

The clinical toxicologist stressed that the level of lead poisoning in him has reached dangerous levels, adding that the top Nigerian Shia cleric should be admitted to hospital as soon as possible.

He further noted that treating lead poisoning is not a very hard job as necessary medicine is available everywhere.

KI/4655962