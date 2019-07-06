'We welcome Russia’s plan about Iran-Arab countries negotiations': MP

Referring to the recent Russian foreign minister’s remarks about the agreement with the general secretary of Organization of Islamic Cooperation on starting negotiations between Iran and Arab countries, Shahrooz Barzegar said that “Establishing peace and security in the region is of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the country has always pursued this policy because it believes that neighboring countries can establish security in their area, therefore, the more calm and secure the region is, the more Iran will be happy, because the final result would be a stable security in the region.”

“The US and the Zionist regime are seeking to create rows among the regional countries via projecting ‘Iranophobia’ in order to advance their own objectives. We, the regional countries, have the power to diminish the presence of the US in the region, while the recent US president also admits that there is no reason for the presence of US troops in the region,” he added.

In mid-June, the Russian foreign ministry warned against “deliberate efforts to whip up tensions, which are largely encouraged by the United States’ Iranophobic policy.”

"We are worried over the tensions in the Gulf of Oman. We take note of deliberate efforts to whip up tensions, which are largely encouraged by the United States’ Iranophobic policy," the ministry noted.

The ministry emphasized that there is no alternative to dialogue to prevent further degradation of the situation in the region.

