12 June 2019 - 11:51

Branko Ivankovic to stay in Persepolis for another season

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Persepolis coach Branko Ivankovic will stay in the Tehran-based football club for another season, Persepolis General Manager Iraj Arab said.

Ivankovic left Iran for Croatia after winning Iran’s Hazfi Cup last week, saying he would return to Iran after receiving his payment.

Iran’s top-flight football league champions, Persepolis, announced on Tuesday that they have completely settled Ivankovic’s debts and have also paid a part of his contract for the next season.

“Ivankovic will remain as Persepolis coach for one more year,” Arab said.

Under the guidance of the ex-Iran coach, Persepolis won three successive Iran Professional League titles.

Persepolis also won Hazfi Cup and two Super Cups.

