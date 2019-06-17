Four ships with essential goods dock at Shahid Rajaei Port

Director general of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organization Allahmorad Afifipour said the ships carry a total of 150,000 tons of essential goods to meet the domestic market’s demands. He did not provide details about the names and the origin of the vessels.

According to the official, some 24 ships, with 730,000 tons of different essential commodities, have been unloaded in Shahid Rajaei Port in the past 80 days.

Afifipour said the port is operating round the clock in a bid to handle the considerable bulk of cargo ships docking at its wharves.

Located along the Persian Gulf and near the Strait of Hormoz, Shahid Rajaei Port is Iran’s biggest container hub, handling almost 80% of the country’s container activities.

The strategic port can accommodate Panamax cargo ships with a capacity of more than 12,000 TEU. The port’s capacity is envisaged to increase to 8 million TEU when the construction operations are complete.

