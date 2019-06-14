Switzerland to represent Iranian interests in Canada

The fourth round of comprehensive political talks chaired by Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, and Pascale Baeriswyl, State Secretary of Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland was held in Bern on 13 June. The high-ranking Iranian delegation included representatives from Judiciary power.

The two officials expressed satisfaction on the achievements made through bilateral cooperation over the last three years in the context of a roadmap adopted in 2016 and emphasized the need for expediting the process of the full implementation of the roadmap.

Discussions also included a wide range of issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between the two countries including various areas of science, health, water resource management, intellectual property rights, agriculture, medicine, tourism and disaster management.

In this context, experiences and information on human rights issues and the justice system were exchanged between the two judiciary delegations. The Iranian delegation pointed out that unilateral coercive economic sanctions are a flagrant violation of human rights.

The two parties reviewed the latest developments on JCPOA and emphasized the need for all parties to fully implement their commitments in the deal.

The two delegations also exchanged views on regional and international issues and expressed their willingness to continue their bilateral talks aiming at strengthening integrated and inclusive regional and international peace and security.

Deputy-Foreign Minister Araghchi and State Secretary Baeriswyl also signed an agreement on the assumption of a protecting power mandate by Switzerland in Canada which does not include consular services.

Canada broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012 and closed its embassy in Tehran.

MS/MFA