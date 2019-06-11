Russia-Iran relationship has never been as good as today: Iranian diplomat

The Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Aide for Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji made the remarks in a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow on Tuesday.

“Although relations between the two countries have witnessed ups and downs in history, today the level of our relations in all areas and levels and at the level of the leaders of the two countries is good,” Khaji said in the meeting.

"Today, in addition to bilateral cooperation, we have good multilateral cooperation in the regional and international arenas, and the positions of the two countries are close on various issues," the Iranian diplomat added.

He went on to say that the relations between the two countries are especially important in the current situation amid West's pressures and US sanctions against both countries.

Zarif’s senior aide further expressed his appreciation to Russian Federation for support for Iran against US’s illegal actions against Iran and also expressed hope that the two countries will continue to expand their relations to help resolve regional conflicts and fight terrorism.

Khaji, who has replaced Hossein Jaberi Ansari as the Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Aide for Political Affairs, arrived in Moscow yesterday for the first time since taking the new post nearly two months ago and met with Russian officials including Russia's Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev as well as Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin to discuss Syria.

