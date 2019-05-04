‘Zafar’ satellite to be launched on Sep.

Iran University of Science and Technology president Jabbar Ali Zakeri said that the Zafar satellite manufactured by the University of Science and Technology will be sent into orbit by this summer.

The development of the satellite has been completed and the final stages of testing and controls are underway, he added.

He mentioned that researchers at the satellite research center in Iran University of Science and Technology are working on satellite projects, adding: “The ‘Zafar’ is designed by experts at research center of university and it weighs 90 kilograms and is equipped with color cameras and can survey the oil reserves, mines, jungles, and natural disasters.”

Iran launched its first satellite, called the Omid (Hope), in February 2009. The Rasad (Observation) satellite was also sent into orbit in June 2011.

In February 2012, Iran successfully put its third domestically manufactured satellite, named the Navid (Promise), into orbit. On February 8, 2012, Iran received the first image sent by the Navid satellite.

