Iran calls for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Sudan

In a statement on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi expressed concerns over the growing tensions in Sudan, stressing the need to meet the legitimate demands of Sudanese people and peaceful transition of power in the country.

He also commiserated with the nation and families of the victims of the recent violence, saying, “We hope that all the involved groups will end the conflict and respect the demands of the people.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely pursuing developments in Sudan and the protests of Sudanese people, Mousavi said, adding that Iran emphasizes the need for a peaceful transition of power, a halt to acts of violence and non-intervention in the country's internal affairs.

According to Al Jazeera, Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) has decided to cancel all agreements with the main opposition coalition and will move ahead with elections to be held within nine months, its head, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in the early hours of Tuesday said on Tuesday.

The announcement came after security forces fired live ammunition to clear the main protest site outside the military headquarters in Khartoum, the focal point in the demonstrators' months-long struggle for civilian rule. Protest groups said at least 35 people were killed and hundreds wounded in the raid by the security forces,

The violence and tensions are still growing claiming the lives of dozens of people.

MNA/4633283