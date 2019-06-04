  1. Politics
4 June 2019 - 20:22

Accredited Iranian envoy submits credentials to Nepal’s President

Accredited Iranian envoy submits credentials to Nepal’s President

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – Non-residential ambassador of Iran to Nepal, Ali Chegeni, presented his letter of credence to President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday at a special ceremony at Shital Niwas.

The Nepalese President pointed to the long history of relations and highlighted the need to expand bilateral cooperation in various fields.

For his part, the envoy said that Iran is ready to boost cooperation with Nepal in different fields, such as trade and tourism.

Ali Chegeni is also the Iranian ambassador to India.

Other than Iranian envoy, ambassadors of Guatemala, Belgium, and Azerbaijan presented their Letters of Credence on Monday in the ceremony with the participation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and other high ranking government officials.

MAH/83340789

News Code 146071

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News