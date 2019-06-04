Accredited Iranian envoy submits credentials to Nepal’s President

The Nepalese President pointed to the long history of relations and highlighted the need to expand bilateral cooperation in various fields.

For his part, the envoy said that Iran is ready to boost cooperation with Nepal in different fields, such as trade and tourism.

Ali Chegeni is also the Iranian ambassador to India.

Other than Iranian envoy, ambassadors of Guatemala, Belgium, and Azerbaijan presented their Letters of Credence on Monday in the ceremony with the participation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and other high ranking government officials.

