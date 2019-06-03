Iran, Turkey to resume direct train services

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development Saeed Rasooli broke the news on Sunday, saying that based on the agreement, the two sides will restart their direct train services in line with the plans to boost the economic cooperation between the two countries.

Once-weekly trains between Tehran and Ankara will start operation by late June, he noted.

The official added that at the same time, new train service will be launched between Tehran and Turkey’s eastern city of Van once a week.

Moreover, Rasooli said, the agreement stipulates the two sides to establish tourist train services between the two countries in the near future to help boost the two neighbors' tourism sectors.

The official added that Iran and Turkey have finalized an agreement on the tariffs on cargo trains traveling between the two countries.

Iran and Turkey have set a $30-billion annual trade target, signing several agreements to enhance cooperation in various areas.

Turkey is one of Iran’s major trading partners in the region which has come under pressure from Washington to stop working with Tehran under a fresh wave of US anti-Iran sanctions.

