No intl. economic exhibition canceled due to sanctions: CEO

Referring to the 50-year-old history of holding exhibitions in Iran, Mohammad Javad Ghanbari said that some 660 exhibitions are held annually in Iran now, among which 400 are specialized ones.

“Despite sanctions, we have signed some MOUs on exhibition cooperation with some European countries, as well,” he announced.

“Iran has a remarkable place among regional countries in holding exhibitions and it is the main rival for Turkey and the United Arab Emirates,” the company head said.

“On the way to improve the role of exhibition industry in Iran’s economy, some 20 new exhibitions are planned to be run in Iran this year,” he added.

