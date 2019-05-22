Iran min. says boosting trade ties with neighbors on priority agenda

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Mohammad Ahmadi, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the minister noted Turkmenistan’s growing economy and the country’s rich oil and gas reservoirs, as well as cotton, calling for expanding trade transactions between the two sides through joint investment and developing economic, technical and engineering cooperation.

Rahmani put the current volume of trade transactions between Iran and Turkmenistan at $1.7 billion, voicing readiness to further increase the volume.

He also called for introducing Iran’s many industrial capacities and production capabilities, expressing hope to see a considerable hike in cooperation in the trade, industry and services sectors between the two sides in the near future.

MS/4623227