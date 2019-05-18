Monthly exports of mining sector rises 16% in terms of volume

The exports volume stood at 4.34 million tons, constituting for 20 percent of the country’s total exports in the said time.

In terms of value, the sector could export above $503 million, registering 17 percent decrease, year-on-year.

According to Minister of Industries, Mining and Trade Reza Rahmani around seven million tons of minerals worth $9 billion were exported during the first 10 months of the previous fiscal year 1397 (March 21, 2018- January 20, 2019).

As reported earlier, the Iranian government seeks improvement of productivity of domestic mining industry in the current year as well as protecting Iranian investors in this sector.

