Enemies can’t launch military attack against Iran: Gen. Nemati

Brigadier General Nemati highlighted the country's high defense capabilities and preparedness of its armed forces, and in the meantime, warned of Iran's crushing response in case of any hostile move by the US troops.

Pointing to the recent remarks by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, who ruled out the possibility of war or any negotiation between Iran and the United States, the military chief stressed, “There will never be a war. I assure you that if they could do any military measure, they would not have sought the help of others [to mediate].”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of war between the United States and Iran despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

The Leader ruled out any negotiation with the US as long as Washington sticks with its hostile approach against the Islamic Republic, saying Washington would be attempting to undermine Iran’s “points of strength,” such as its defensive power or its strategic regional influence, in any such interaction.

