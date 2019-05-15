US anti-Iran policy, ‘dangerous’ for Asia

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Wednesday and said, “hostility of US government with the Islamic Republic of Iran is not a new phenomenon, but it [US government] has left no stone unturned to tarnish real image of Islamic Republic of Iran since victory of the Islamic Revolution.”

Exacerbation of US hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran will jeopardize all countries in Asian region to a great extent, he reiterated.

He, who is the head of Department, School of Politics and International Relations, University of Central Punjab, stated, “since Iran has always challenged US policies and its interests in the region and also has supported the oppressed nations such as Palestine, these cases are considered as the main reasons behind US hostility against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He addressed Pakistani government officials and said, “we should stand by our Iranian brothers since Islamic Republic of Iran has always backed Pakistani government and nation in sensitive situations.”

Pakistan should clarify a transparent policy according to UN Charter and announce clearly that this country does not support any unilateral move against its neighboring country, he emphasized.

Any military tension in the region will incur serious damage to the countries in Central Asia and East Asia, he said, adding, “China has vast and extensive economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, so provocative actions will have devastating consequences as well.”

