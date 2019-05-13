Europe believes Iran nuclear deal necessary, favours deal implementation: German foreign min.

"We in Europe agree that this deal is crucial for our security.... This is why we will continue to speak together in favor of the implementation of this agreement. We are conducting negotiations again exactly for this purpose", Maas told reporters upon his arrival at the Foreign Affairs Council of EU ministers in Brussels.

The German foreign minister stressed that Europe presumed that Iran would not gradually discontinue its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iran nuclear deal, but would fully implement its commitments instead.

Iranian President Rouhani announced on 8 May — one year the after US withdrawal from the JCPOA — that Tehran would partially discontinue its commitments under the deal. Rouhani gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement. Otherwise, Tehran is ready to take further steps on scrapping the nuclear deal, Rouhani added.

The European Union fully supports the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and wants rival powers to avoid any further escalation over the issue, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday.

“We will continue to support it as much as we can with all our instruments and all our political will,” Reuters quoted Mogherini as telling reporters before a meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany, who are signatories to the deal.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also expected to meet EU officials in Brussels on Monday to talk about the JCPOA, before heading to Russia.

Mogherini said she was informed during the night of Pompeo’s arrival to Brussels where EU foreign ministers are gathered for a regular monthly meeting.

The EU official had told reporters on Thursday that the bloc remains fully committed to the full implementation of the JCPOA, saying so far Iran has been fully compliant with all of its nuclear-related commitments. She also voiced hope that the EU's full commitment to preserve the agreement would contribute to preserve it in the future.

