Zarif meets Turkmenistan’s president in Ashgabat

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, the Iranian diplomat is in Ashgabat to hold talks with a number of senior Turkmen officials within the framework of 'bilateral consultations' to expand the scale of mutual cooperation between the two neighbors.

On Monday morning, Zarif met Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, and conferred on ways to expand bilateral relations, as well as the current developments in the region and across the globe.

Discussing political, commercial, transportation, energy and customs ties, and exchanging views over international and regional developments are said to be on Zarif’s agenda during the trip.

