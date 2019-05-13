Iran fully ready to expand ties with Turkmenistan: FM Zarif

He made the remarks in a Monday meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Rasit Meredow in Ashgabat.

For his part, Meredow noted that Turkmenistan is determined to enhance bilateral cooperation with Iran in different fields.

The two sides further exchanged views on a host of different issues including cooperation in international organizations, regional issues, in particular with regard to Afghanistan, holding joint economic commission between the two countries, Turkmen President’s visit to Iran, transit and rail cooperation, cooperation in the field of energy and electricity, and the Caspian Sea.

Zarif also met and held talks with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow this morning.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, the Iranian diplomat is in Ashgabat to hold talks with a number of senior Turkmen officials within the framework of 'bilateral consultations' to expand the scale of mutual cooperation between the two neighbors.

