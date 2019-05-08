Leader receives group of seminary students on Wed.

The meeting between the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and a group of students from the seminaries across Iran is underway in Tehran.
Details of the meeting will be later published.
MNA/4612169
TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei received a group of seminary students on Wednesday.
The meeting between the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and a group of students from the seminaries across Iran is underway in Tehran.
Details of the meeting will be later published.
MNA/4612169
Your Comment