Iran’s Leader urges Muslims not to lose blessings of Ramadan

According to the ‘Khamenei.ir’, Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during his teachings in a class of advanced Islamic Jurisprudence (kharej–e Fiqh) almost a week ago on Tuesday April 30.

The Office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution announced last night that Ramadan new moon had not been sighted in Iran, meaning today Monday is the last day of the month of Sha’ban.

Accordingly, tomorrow Tuesday is the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Iran.

This item is being updated...

KI/4610124