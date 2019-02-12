Iran will never develop nuclear bombs: Ayat. Khatami

Speaking to IRNA on Tuesday to clear misunderstandings about his Sunday remarks, Ayatollah Khatami said development of nuclear bombs is an act of haram.

On Sunday, the senior member of Assembly of Experts had said that while the formula was there, Iran would never seek to use weapons of mass destruction.

Reacting to the western media’s interpretation of his words, Khatami said “my words were exactly what the Iranian officials have been saying over and over that the country has managed to indigenize the nuclear technology. By an indigenous nuclear technology I mean that our Iranian experts are capable in the field, but our objective has never been to build a nuclear bomb.”

“We abide by the fatwa of the Leader of Islamic Revolution,” he stressed. “The Islamic establishment will not build nuclear bombs because we oppose the killing of the innocent and deem it an act of haram.”

“It is clear to me that those media hype-creating crowds, especially the Western media, will not be convinced by my explanation; nevertheless, what I said was in the same vein as what has been already said numerous times; that is, the Islamic Republic of Iran has managed to indigenize the nuclear technology.”

MNA/IRN83206278