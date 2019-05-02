'Impossible' to eliminate Iran from global oil market

He made the remarks on Thursday on the sidelines of his visit to the 24th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining & Petrochemical Exhibition dubbed ‘Iran Oil Show 2019’ and said, “OPEC makes collective decision unanimously by all its members.”

He pointed to the threats raised recently with regard to Iran’s oil supply and added that OPEC Secretariat and the Iranian Oil Ministry are negotiating with each other in order to examine possible strategies.

Islamic Republic of Iran has faced such of these challenges in the past years, he said, adding, since its establishment, OPEC has faced several challenges but unity and amity among member states played a leading role in order to overcome problems.

In response to this question that two OPEC members have claimed alternative for Iranian oil, he said that OPEC makes collective decisions in this regard.

Asked about the possibility of eliminating Iran from world's oil market, he said, “It is impossible to eliminate Iranian oil from the market.”

All data and statistics of secondary sources will be studied and decided in June and generally speaking, OPEC considers interests of all member states in order to meet the demand of individual member in the field of oil supply, Barkindo stressed.

OPEC is not just an organization, rather, it affects oil industry in the world, he said, adding, about 100 million barrels of oil is consumed in the world daily and OPEC plays an important role in meeting requirements of international markets.

