US unilateral decisions against Iran ‘ineffective’: OPEC chief

In the meeting held on Thursday, the two sides exchanged views on the relevant issues.

Barkindo said during his meeting with Zangeneh that he had benefited from his "advice".

“There is no doubt that we face major challenges today but I am sure that the Islamic Republic of Iran can resolve pertinent problems appropriately,” Barkindo added.

In response to a question on his evaluation of unilateral moves taken by some OPEC member states against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, “Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has always taken decisions collectively and we have repeatedly seen in the past that when member states took unilateral actions, their moves have not been effective.”

Speaking to Shana after the meeting with the visiting OPEC Secretary-General, Bijan Zangeneh said "Iran is an OPEC member just for its interests and if certain OPEC members want to threaten and endanger Iran, the country will not refrain from responding to them."

"I told Mr Barkindo that OPEC is being threatened due to unilateralism by certain members and this organization is likely to collapse," he added.

The OPEC Secretary General Barkindo was Iran to visit the 24th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition dubbed “Iran Oil Show 2019’ on May 2.

MA/4606748/4606750