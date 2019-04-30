S Arabia tolerates Trump scornful remarks for fear of collapse

Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said about anti-Saudi Arabia sneering remarks by the US president Donald Trump on Saturday at a rally in Wisconsin that "Donald Trump is under pressure inside the United States because of a number of issues in relations with Saudi Arabia; US military assistance to the Kingdom is opposed by the Congress because it has a direct impact on the killing of Yemeni children."

Falahatpisheh referred to the Saudi nationals’ involvement in 9/11 case, explaining that “Saudi diplomats were involved in the September 11 attacks and delivered weapons and ammunition and brought about that disaster with their support for al-Qaeda; the US Congress decided to open a case against Saudi Arabia in that regard, but Trump has stopped the process.”

He further referred to the brutal murder of dissident columnist Jamal Khashoggi by ‘Salafi terrorism’ led by Saudi Arabia, noting that Trump tried to silence the issue in a bid to prevent any damages to US-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations.

The senior lawmaker further pointed out that Saudi indifference toward Trump’s scoffing comments is due to the fact that if the Saudi authorities do not weaken the Resistance Front in the region, they will face a similar fate as Hosni Mubarak, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and Muaamar Ghaddafi. Therefore they target the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

“The Saudi authorities even tolerate any humiliating news so that they do not fall into decline and this is a fact.”

