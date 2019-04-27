US sanction not to bring Iran to its knees

Referring to the consequences of a full Iranian oil boycott, he said that US strategy is always based on threats and sanctions, but these sanctions are rarely operational in other sectors except in the banking sector.

He also expressed his doubt US success in forcing other countries to stop buying oil from Iran and added that it is unlikely that all countries of the world will refrain from buying legal Iranian oil.

In continuation of the US hostile policies against the Iranian nation, the White House announced on Monday that it has decided not to reissue waivers on Iranian oil after they expire in May. it will not grant sanctions waivers to the 8 buyers of Iran crude again in line with its illegal and cruel sanctions on Iranian nation.

In recent days Russia, China, and Turkey have condemned Us action against Iran and announced that they will maintain bilateral relations with Iran and consult with US to continue buying Iranian oil.

ZZ/IRN83293208