Oil should be changed into unsanctionable products: Senior MP

TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – Senior Iranian MP, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, said Sat. that by establishing refineries and petrochemical companies besides activating the private sector, Iran should convert its sanctioned oil to unsanctionable products.

“The way to combat sanctions is to convert the situation into an opportunity,” Falahatpisheh, Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament, said.

“Today, we try to sell oil by giving discounts to our customers, this is a kind of leap backward and will resolve some of the problems only in the short-run," he said.

"However, under the present conditions that we cannot export oil we should change it into oil products by establishing refineries and petrochemical companies besides activating the private sector,” he added.

