16 April 2019 - 09:04

Zarif reacts to Paris’s Notre-Dame Cathedral fire

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has expressed sorrow and regret over partial destruction of Notre-Dame Cathedral in a Monday fire.

In a Tuesday tweet, he wrote, “saddened that Notre Dame—that iconic monument dedicated to the worship of our one God & that brought all of us closer through Hugo's literary masterpiece—is partially destroyed after standing through wars & revolution for 800 yrs.”

“Our thoughts are w/ the French & all Catholics,” he added.

The fire inside the UNESCO World Heritage site reportedly began at around 6:50 p.m. local time, according to the Paris fire department. Media reports indicate that the fire may have been started accidentally during renovation work underway inside the cathedral. Arson and terror-related motives have been ruled out by French law enforcement officials, who are treating the fire as an accident.

