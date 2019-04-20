Rouhani vows govt. continued support to flood-hit people

Accompanied by a delegation, President Hassan Rouhani began his trip to eastern and southwestern Provinces of Lorestan, Ilam and Khuzetsan, which were recently hit by sever flash floods.

Speaking to the people of Shoureh Village in Ilam Province on Saturday, Hassan Rouhani said “I assure people in the areas hit by the floods that the government is alongside them.”

He added, “fortunately, we did not have any loss of lives in this region thanks to the local officials for their timely informing of people to evacuate their houses.”

“The government has made decisions for repairing the damages to houses, and the houses that were built on riverbeds will be rebuilt in another place by the Housing Foundation,” he continued.

The president also went on to say “we should attempt to provide people with basic necessities instead of giving them loans in cash.”

Referring to the Leader’s emphasis on repairing the damages, he said “the government is working as hard as it can in this field.”

KI/President.ir