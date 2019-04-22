  1. Sports
Iran’s Hadadi wins gold at Asian Athletics C’ships

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Iranian discus thrower Ehsan Hadadi snatched a gold medal at 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Qatar.

With a throw of 65.95m, Hadadi secured his 6th continental gold medal on Sunday. His countryman Behnam Shiri won a silver hitting 60.89m, while Jordan’s Musab Al-Momani grabbed the bronze with a throw of 58.27m.

All Hadidi's five measured throws sailed further than other throwers which highlight his Asian dominance.

"I'm not so young anymore, so I'm taking it step by step … I'm still waiting on who will succeed me in Asia," he told iaaf.org.

The 23rd edition of Asian Athletics Championships kicked off on Sunday in Doha with some 700 athletes from 43 countries in participation. The event will wrap up on Wednesday.

