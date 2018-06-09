Iran’s Hadadi snatches 2 silvers at intl. competitions

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Iranian discus thrower Ehsan Hadadi gained the silver medal at the fifth Diamond League held in Oslo, Norway and also another silver at 64th Janusz Kusocinski Memorial held in Chorzów, Poland.

Hadadi’s 67.55m throw was enough to secure the second place for the Asia’s best at Diamond League. Lithuanian Andrius Gudzius claimed the gold medal with a 69.09m throw while Swedish Daniel Stahl received the bronze medal with a throw of 67.04m.

The 2018 IAAF Diamond League is the ninth edition of the annual IAAF Diamond League, where a fourteen-leg series of track and field meetings has been planned. The sixth leg of this league will be held in Stockholm on June 10.

A day after that Diamond League leg in Norway, Iranian athlete attended the 64th Janusz Kusocinski Memorial competetions in Poland where he stood second with a throw of 66.68m. The Lithuanian giant Andrius Gudzius once again proved his quality and snatched the gold medal with a 69.30m throw.

