Iran’s Hadadi snatches 2 silvers at intl. competitions

Hadadi’s 67.55m throw was enough to secure the second place for the Asia’s best at Diamond League. Lithuanian Andrius Gudzius claimed the gold medal with a 69.09m throw while Swedish Daniel Stahl received the bronze medal with a throw of 67.04m.
The 2018 IAAF Diamond League is the ninth edition of the annual IAAF Diamond League, where a fourteen-leg series of track and field meetings has been planned. The sixth leg of this league will be held in Stockholm on June 10.
A day after that Diamond League leg in Norway, Iranian athlete attended the 64th Janusz Kusocinski Memorial competetions in Poland where he stood second with a throw of 66.68m. The Lithuanian giant Andrius Gudzius once again proved his quality and snatched the gold medal with a 69.30m throw.
MAH/4315717
Comment